 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Oklahoma COVID-19 map paints a better picture than White House map

Letter to the Editor: Oklahoma COVID-19 map paints a better picture than White House map

Only $5 for 5 months
2020-08-06 ne-okbirx p1 (copy)

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx was in Tulsa last week. AP file

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Oklahoma COVID-19 alert system map is a joke. According to this map, no county in Oklahoma is a red high-risk county.

Meanwhile, the White House Coronavirus Task Force classified the state of Oklahoma as red high risk and 18 counties as red high risk.

The Oklahoma COVID-19 alert system map criteria will not classify any county as red high risk even if the risk of infection is extremely high.

Since this map hides the true risk, it does not provide reliable information to local officials.

The risk criteria for the Oklahoma map should be revised to reflect risk more accurately.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News