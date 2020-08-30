Letter to the Editor: Oklahoma COVID-19 map paints a better picture than White House map

The Oklahoma COVID-19 alert system map is a joke. According to this map, no county in Oklahoma is a red high-risk county.
Meanwhile, the White House Coronavirus Task Force classified the state of Oklahoma as red high risk and 18 counties as red high risk.
The Oklahoma COVID-19 alert system map criteria will not classify any county as red high risk even if the risk of infection is extremely high.
Since this map hides the true risk, it does not provide reliable information to local officials.
The risk criteria for the Oklahoma map should be revised to reflect risk more accurately.
