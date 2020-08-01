The Oklahoma Congressional delegation owes us an explanation on their votes on HR 7573, the resolution that would remove racist and confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol building and grounds.
Removing statues does not erase history.
My ninth grade Oklahoma history class didn’t mention the Tulsa Race Massacre; it didn’t change the history.
History is history. Glorifying people who would take up arms against the U.S. is wrong.
Timothy McVeigh is part of our history, but I’m sure we won’t be putting up a statue of him anytime soon. He also thought his murderous treachery was patriotic.
Removing statues just says we don’t approve of past behavior of those individuals, and we choose not to honor that disservice and treason.
District 1 Rep. Kevin Hern and Congressman Tom Cole (District 4) voted to preserve the confederate traitors' statues.
District 2 Rep. Markwayne Mullin was derelict in his duty and didn’t cast a vote.
Congressman Frank Lucas (District 3) and District 5 Rep. Kendra Horn voted to remove the statues.
Thank you to those Congress people who stood up for the U.S. and Oklahoma. Shame on Hern, Cole and Mullin who sold out the people of Oklahoma and the U.S.
Editor's Note: The legislation passed 305-113. All Democrats voted for it, and the GOP members split, with 72 supporting and 113 opposing the bill. One Republican voted present.
