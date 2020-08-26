Due to my age and physical limitations, I applied for and received Oklahoma absentee ballots for the June election.
Upon receiving the ballots, I was somewhat surprised to find the creator of the directions didn't believe in the KISS principle — keep it simple, stupid.
The package contained the ballots, instructions and three envelopes.
The instructions directed I enclose a copy of my identification, sign the first envelope and obtain signatures and addresses of two witnesses.
Then, I was to place my two marked ballots and proof of identification in that envelope. Then put that inside another envelope.
And, that went into a third envelope, and I placed a stamp on it.
I had some doubt as to whether one stamp was adequate and had it weighed at the Post Office.
Indeed, it required two stamps.
My concern is that the complexity of the vote-by-mail package will confuse some elderly voters.
Or, they may not have two witness, may not have identification or not have access to a copy machine. Also, will they know they need two stamps?
I wonder what will happen to many of these vote-by-mail letters that contain one stamp.
I have read some banks and credit unions are offering free copy machine access or offering free notary services.
This is admirable service and is to be commended.
However, these services will require the user to travel to the institution offering the service.
This somewhat defeats the purpose of vote-by-mail.
Surely, Oklahoma can do better than this.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video