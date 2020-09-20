Letter to the Editor: Offended by Inhofe ad

Please register me as one of many Tulsans offended by the currently running ad of U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.
Casting aspersions on compassionate individuals who are concerned about their fellow human beings is not only offensive but also disrespectful.
It is past time for Oklahomans to get on board with acknowledging (and doing something about) climate change, being sensitive to issues of social and racial injustice, providing universal health care for citizens and generally being kind to one another.
I will definitely be casting my vote for Abby Broyles for senator.
Inhofe can enjoy his retirement without continuing to undermine a progressive agenda, which is not the same thing as socialism.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!