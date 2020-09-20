Letter to the Editor: Offended by Inhofe ad

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Please register me as one of many Tulsans offended by the currently running ad of U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.

Casting aspersions on compassionate individuals who are concerned about their fellow human beings is not only offensive but also disrespectful.

It is past time for Oklahomans to get on board with acknowledging (and doing something about) climate change, being sensitive to issues of social and racial injustice, providing universal health care for citizens and generally being kind to one another.

I will definitely be casting my vote for Abby Broyles for senator.

Inhofe can enjoy his retirement without continuing to undermine a progressive agenda, which is not the same thing as socialism.

