Letter to the Editor: Offended by Inhofe ad

  • Updated
Trump Rally

Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe talks to media while waiting for President Donald Trump at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020. 

 IAN MAULE, Tulsa World

Please register me as one of many Tulsans offended by the currently running ad of U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.

Casting aspersions on compassionate individuals who are concerned about their fellow human beings is not only offensive but also disrespectful.

It is past time for Oklahomans to get on board with acknowledging (and doing something about) climate change, being sensitive to issues of social and racial injustice, providing universal health care for citizens and generally being kind to one another.

I will definitely be casting my vote for Abby Broyles for senator.

Inhofe can enjoy his retirement without continuing to undermine a progressive agenda, which is not the same thing as socialism.

