Letter to the Editor: OESC staff heroes in the pandemic

The de facto heroes of the COVID-19 year are the employees of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

They handled a volume of Oklahomans who were no longer working due to COVID-19, amounting to about one out of every four residents.

Anger and frustration was their daily vitamin. They had guilt from not being able to help some who couldn't understand the process. It left them in tears most nights.

OESC employees had to counsel applicants nonstop from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., often taking the brunt of angry Oklahomans.

These Oklahomans did nothing wrong to lose their employment, irritated by that reality was overwhelming.

Then, about 20% of the applicants were fraudulent. Two-bit hustlers who saw an opportunity to make easy money in the fog of mass applications.

The OESC almost gave way to sheer volume. But the director stepped down, or probably ran away, and the new director dove in head first.

I was frustrated at our Tulsa location for what appeared to be gross neglect and attitudes towards clients.

My frustration turned to wisdom when I saw the big, very big, picture. They couldn't handle it; nobody could.