Letter to the Editor: OESC remains a mess

The stated mission of the Oklahoma Unemployment Security Commission is to help the unemployed.

But the OESC is effectively putting roadblocks in front of filing unemployment claims.

Despite two new executive directors this year and several website revisions, huge backlogs of applicants are still with us.

After listening to a 10-minute answering machine, you are told they are busy and to call back another time.

For some unexplained reason, the first week of October claimants were denied filing their weekly benefit applications. The online chat room never responds.

No one answers the phone. Its computer generates a claim number but no further action is taken at OESC.

There is no way to reach a human at OESC. This has been ongoing for nearly a month.

The latest ploy is to require claimants to do two personal interviews each week, in the middle of a surge in pandemic cases. Most companies nowadays require online applications.

Applicants are now required to refile with two photos, one from a driver’s license and one from a recent photo. (There’s an old saying: If you look like your driver's license photo, you shouldn’t be driving.)