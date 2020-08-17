In May, former President Barack Obama gave a graduation address to honor seniors in the one-hour special, “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” that aired on all major networks.
Hopefully, it will air again.
NBA star Lebron James provided the introduction. I gained added respect and admiration for him for his poise in the presentation he gave. This added a new dimension to his status as one of the all-time greats in his sport.
Sandwiched in after the introduction were several senior students from across the nation, lending their talents.
Quite a few were musical in nature, and there were some stirring speeches and comments.
It's heartwarming to know of these talents and to realize there are many other talents among the 2020 graduates.
Obama concluded the program with the graduation address with class, as always, while uplifting and encouraging students even during these trying times.
G.J. Parker, Tahlequah
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO