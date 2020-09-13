Letter to the Editor: Nothing will change until Tulsa leaders willing to stand for Black Tulsans

The city's recent decision to remove the “Black Lives Matter” mural on Greenwood Avenue is a metaphor for the state of Black-white relations in our city.
While some use words like “graffiti” or “vandalism” for the mural, another section of the city sees it as meaningful public art.
While some hold “Black Lives Matter” as some sort of dangerous political statement, others see it as the most basic of declarations – that Black lives simply matter.
Not that they matter more, just that they matter.
The removal of that mural, regardless of what city statute is blamed, surely feels like an equally public declaration that they do not, in fact, matter.
This city can claim that it isn't racist, it can profess that it's changed.
But until people in authority are willing to stand for Black Tulsans, and not just stand near them, and until white people begin to see the issue of racism as an issue for white people to work on, not just a Black issue for us to sympathize with, nothing will change.
Editor's Note: The Rev. Chris Moore is the senior minister at the Fellowship Congregational UCC.
