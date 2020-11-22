Letter to the Editor: Nothing better than books and libraries

I am thankful for "Elephant and Piggie" books, and books about the Pigeon because they are funny and awesome.
I am also thankful for the library people who let me borrow big bags of books, especially the library lady at my school. They are nice.
Editor's Note: This letter was dictated to his mother, Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton.
