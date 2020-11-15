Letter to the Editor: Not too late for Broken Arrow leaders to do better on COVID-19 approach

At an out-of-state conference a few years ago, I was called a "one woman chamber of commerce" when discussing my hometown of Broken Arrow.

This pride came from memories of having a malt at Petrik's, wearing black and gold at high school football games and having lifelong friendships and the quality of life I have in this beautiful community.

As COVID-19 has dealt us all a heavy hand, a person would think this pride could be sustained as a community comes together to protect our most vulnerable populations.

Instead, our state and Broken Arrow city leadership have truly disappointed me, a lifelong and proud resident.

I am no longer proud of this community and its leadership. City leaders have ignored public cries for a mask mandate, aligning public health to political parties.

Every citizen should make proper health choices like social distancing and wearing a mask.

However, it is clear our citizens cannot be responsible on their own. Just as our government places laws to protect us, right now we need a mask mandate and social distancing restrictions.

While 48 (and counting) Broken Arrow residents have died as a result of COVID-19, it is not too late.