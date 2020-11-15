Letter to the Editor: Not too late for Broken Arrow leaders to do better on COVID-19 approach

At an out-of-state conference a few years ago, I was called a "one woman chamber of commerce" when discussing my hometown of Broken Arrow.
This pride came from memories of having a malt at Petrik's, wearing black and gold at high school football games and having lifelong friendships and the quality of life I have in this beautiful community.
As COVID-19 has dealt us all a heavy hand, a person would think this pride could be sustained as a community comes together to protect our most vulnerable populations.
Instead, our state and Broken Arrow city leadership have truly disappointed me, a lifelong and proud resident.
I am no longer proud of this community and its leadership. City leaders have ignored public cries for a mask mandate, aligning public health to political parties.
Every citizen should make proper health choices like social distancing and wearing a mask.
However, it is clear our citizens cannot be responsible on their own. Just as our government places laws to protect us, right now we need a mask mandate and social distancing restrictions.
While 48 (and counting) Broken Arrow residents have died as a result of COVID-19, it is not too late.
It's not too late to save someone, like me who has asthma. Or someone like my mother, who has a heart condition. Maybe someone like you or your neighbor.
I'm asking that you restore my pride in this community that I call home.
Join Tulsa and Jenks in protecting us all through a mask mandate and social distancing restrictions.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!