Letter to the Editor: Not everything was bad this year

Despite 2020 being mostly a straight-up disappointment, there have been some pretty nice things.

For one, we’ve found ways to stick together while being apart.

And, even though COVID-19 has shut many things down, most sports have been restarted. I am most thankful football is back.

Even though 2020 has been a bad year, there are still many things to be thankful for.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

