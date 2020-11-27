Letter to the Editor: Not everything was bad this year

Despite 2020 being mostly a straight-up disappointment, there have been some pretty nice things.
For one, we’ve found ways to stick together while being apart.
And, even though COVID-19 has shut many things down, most sports have been restarted. I am most thankful football is back.
Even though 2020 has been a bad year, there are still many things to be thankful for.
