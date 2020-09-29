Letter to the Editor: Not everyone is a hypocrite, just the Senate Republicans

Republicans need to stop saying "there's hypocrisy on both sides" as if that's an acceptable excuse to be a hypocrite.

Justice Antonin Scalia died Feb. 13, 2016, and President Barack Obama waited until March 11, a respectable month, before nominating Merrick Garland.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it would be wrong to appoint a justice during an election year.

"Let the people decide," he said, with a full nine months to go before the election.

Everyone knew he'd reverse his precedent if given the chance.

Is it because everyone is a hypocrite? No, it's because he is.

With not even two months before this election, Republicans aren't respectful enough to wait for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be buried before stating their intent to ram though a nominee.

For those who see hypocrisy is on both sides, I ask you: where?

Similarly, when confronted with President Donald Trump's more than 20,000 lies, they say, "Well, Obama lied, too," using the singular example of "You can keep your doctor," which he said while still negotiating the plan and really believed people would be able to keep their doctor.