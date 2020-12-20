Letter to the Editor: Nonprofits rising to this year's challenges but need financial support to continue

Every day our neighbors, friends and family are relying on incredible nonprofit organizations that serve Tulsans.

Whether it is help putting food on the table, offering access to critical medical care or providing support to prevent evictions, there is an organization in Tulsa that is doing the hard work every day.

Recently, we have seen the Tulsa Area United Way exceed its fundraising goal in support of 59 partner agencies; the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits provide support and Personal Protective Equipment for nonprofits; the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma provide services and support for community partners; the Tulsa Dream Center distribute critical basic needs; the Tulsa Debate League offer access to virtual student engagement; YWCA Tulsa offer legal support to immigrant and refugee clients through secure virtual appointment; and Morton Comprehensive Health ensures access to COVID-19 support and essential health services — just to name a few projects.

I could go on and on.

This year has posed new challenges for organizations added to their core mission work. The creativity and innovation these groups have embraced will change the way organizations work in the future.