I would invite any of today’s social warriors to get in a car and drive around any of the counties of eastern Kentucky or southern West Virginia or many of the other poverty-stricken counties of Appalachia.
It would be a useful, and amusing, to explain to these white Scottish-Irish hill people about their white privilege.
My people came from those counties. The only difference between those Celtic descendants and me is that my ancestors valued education.
That is a far more important determinate of future success than the current collection of dog whistle rhetoric about white privilege or white supremacy.
My grandfather summed it up in describing the hillbilly culture: Poor people have poor ways.
In Tulsa, anyone who graduates from high school can go to two years of community college free. If you come from a family culture that values and promotes education, opportunities are almost limitless.
If you come from a culture that does not, your prospects are pretty dismal.
The greatest gift a parent can pass on is a thirst for knowledge.
Editor's Note: The Tulsa Community College Tulsa Achieves program provides tuition and fees for Tulsa County students who graduate with a 2.0 GPA and is a citizen or legal resident.
