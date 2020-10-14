Letter to the Editor: No surprise about Trump's performance at debate

Anyone who watched the Hillary Clinton-Donald Trump debates four years ago should not be surprised at Trump’s performance in his Sept. 29 debate with Joe Biden.

Trump played the fool to Biden’s efforts for unification and decency.

Anyone who saw the video four years ago when Trump urged the Russians to find Clinton’s emails, which were then almost immediately published on Wikileaks, should not be surprised to see the Proud Boys within a few minutes claim as its new motto Trump’s now infamous words, “Stand back and stand by.”

Trump’s statements to the Russians in 2016 and to the Proud Boys in 2020 were planned events. In both events, the cause and effect are so closely timed that coincidence cannot be a factor.

Anyone who has not yet registered to vote, please register. Anyone who is registered, please vote.

I did not vote for Trump in 2016 and will not vote for him in 2020.

I repeat the words that the crowd at the steps of the Supreme Court building in Washington chanted at Trump: “Vote him out!”

He doesn’t deserve a second term. He should never have been elected for a first term.