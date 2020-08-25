The evidence that it is safe to send children back to school does not exist. There is no study one can point to for assurances. The only study being done is, "Let's see what happens."
This is hardly a good method of determining the safety of our children.
We can't rely on methods used by countries that have the virus under control because in this country we don't have the virus under control.
We can use methods of states like New York that have its virus under control.
But to say that if it's safe in New York, it's safe here, is ignorant.
New York shut down during its surge. We didn't.
On July 15, Dr. Birx said the virus is "extraordinarily widespread" here in the states.
Guidance from the White House task force is that where there are outbreaks, schools should remain closed, and there are continuous outbreaks and surges popping up all over the states in rural and urban areas alike.
Trump says, "we'll see what happens" about something just about every day. What this tells us is that he doesn't have a plan and doesn't have a clue what will happen. Having been born to obscene wealth, he's never needed a plan and has managed his life without one. He has always been able to "see what happens" and recover when it doesn't go well. But we know what happens. We see it happening. People are dying. Children are dying. The evidence is clear on that.
Cindy Catli, Broken Arrow
