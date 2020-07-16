The degree of corruption in the Trump administration is in plain view each day.
President Donald Trump's unethical, immoral behavior is on full display. Most importantly, the checks and balances to hold him accountable (in the Republican Party) are non-existent.
The lack of responsibility in our representatives is reprehensible. They are immature and unethical, refuse to read government documents or attend committee meetings regarding wrongdoing.
To not only ignore but condone Trump is the ultimate in being un-American.
I pray God will be the final judge in this immoral disgrace.
Kristy Boyd, Sapulpa
