Letter to the Editor: No on SQ 805

I fully embrace the concept of second chances, but State Question 805 is not the solution.

Many years ago when the mindset was different, several states enacted three-strike laws that mandated life sentences for a third-time felony convictions.

This led to overcrowded prisons and judges protesting that they were forced to these sentences by the law.

SQ 805 takes the exact opposite approach. It mandates career criminals be treated as first-time offenders as long as the crimes they commit are not defined as violent crimes.

If you read the definition of violent crimes, you will see that many of the exceptions to this are crimes that most of society would consider violent, such as child abuse, animal abuse or drug trafficking.

There are many career criminals that need to be removed from society for an extended period. Judges need sentencing guidelines, not mandates when determining how long to take bad guys off the streets. Please don’t tie their hands when they are making these decisions.

Vote no on SQ805!

Gerry Smythe, Broken Arrow

