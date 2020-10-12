 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: No on SQ 805 to keep repeat offenders behind bars

There have been television ads recently in favor of State Question 805.

They are misleading the viewers by leaving out a lot of pertinent information.

One ad has three women with various sentences for small dollar amounts. What they leave out is the reason for these supposedly excessive sentences is because of repeat offenses.

Multiple convictions in the past are the reason they received those sentences. It is because the state wants repeat offenders off the street.

Ask a police officer how many times he or she has been frustrated by offenders being on the street before they could complete the paperwork.

Another ad features a former Lindsay police chief. I find that a police chief from a town of 2,800 people doesn't carry a lot of weight with me.

SQ 805 wants to let repeat offenders not have to pay for their past convictions. If you can't do the time, don't keep doing the crimes.

William McGinty, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

