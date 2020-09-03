Letter to the Editor: No more violence

When will the Black Lives Matter organization be satisfied?
The more they scream, yell and destroy, the less they are heard. The Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., preached non-violence and, even if it wasn't immediate, there has been change.
In 2008, the U.S. elected Barack Obama, an African-American man, to be president and re-elected him in 2012. Today, more than one in five voting members (22%) of the U.S. House and Senate are racial or ethnic minorities.
This represents an 84% increase over the 107th Congress of 2001 to 2003, which had 63 minority members.
Life isn't fair and injustices will occur, but the answer is not more protest and certainly not more riots.
The answer is not to defund the police; that's ludicrous.
People will get behind the protest when you give them a manageable and reasonable goal.
But as of now, slogans and destruction are leaving many Americans out because they don't understand the end game. They don't believe this is just about Black Lives Matter.
Terence R. Dowd, Coweta
