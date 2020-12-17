Letter to the Editor: No fines for masks issued so far

There are lots of customers at QuikTrip, Walmart and other stores who are not wearing masks.

And yet not a single fine has been issued to anyone.

It is no wonder the virus is spiraling out of control.

John Maness, Tulsa

Editor's Note: The Tulsa City Council's mask mandate was updated Nov. 24 to allow for penalties of up to a $1,200 fine or 6 months in the city jail. That applies to businesses not requesting customers wear masks and be physically distant and to public events and gatherings operating without or out of compliance with COVID-19 safety plans through the Health Department.

