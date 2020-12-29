Letter to the Editor: NewView Oklahoma nonprofit has tools for businesses to hire people who have vision limitations

This has been a year of adapting. Tulsa leaders have utilized numerous resources to continue working amidst the pandemic.

And there’s more adapting to do.

Most local businesses have diversity, equity and inclusion measures in place, but key demographics are missing from the conversation.

One such population is people who are blind. There’s a 74% unemployment rate among people who are blind, yet few companies are equipped to hire them.

The technology and workforce of employees with visual limitations exist. It’s our responsibility to utilize both.

That’s where the nonprofit NewView Oklahoma comes in. It provides comprehensive rehabilitation at its 31st Street and Yale Avenue facility, but another key part of its work is helping businesses implement technology to support inclusive hiring.

This year, they’re partnering with the Zarrow Foundations for a Year-of-Vision campaign.

NewView’s goal of independence for individuals with sight limitations is fitting for 2020; it’s the work of adapting to support inclusion and accessibility.

There’s a large population of eligible, hard-working people who are blind and want meaningful work.