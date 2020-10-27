 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: News coverage helps Trump

You do realize that your news reporting is giving President Donald Trump the same thing that he wanted when he was running for president and what he gets now that he is a candidate for reelection?

He got free, extensive international news coverage for saying outlandish things and lying then, and you are giving it to him now.

He gets twice as much national and international exposure as his opponent. Every major news media and live TV and radio show is being used by Trump who publicly disdains all media as "fake news," and you let him get away with it.

He is laughing at you, because you may be the tool that gets him votes he didn't really earn and it didn't cost him a dime.

I know you rationalize that coverage as reporting the news, but you make too much ado about it, and even appear to praise his efforts by finding ordinary people that support Trump, and giving Biden less important and just cursory coverage. Is this what you call fair and balanced coverage?

Roger C. Redden, Muskogee

