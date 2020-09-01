Letter to the Editor: New York went through higher education reforms that Oklahoma could use

Regarding the Aug. 26 editorial on higher education, in the late 1950s and early 1960s, the state of New York faced the same issues mentioned: Many teacher colleges, a lot of duplication and not enough money to help each one ("State must rethink what it wants from its higher education system and how it will fund those aims appropriately").
So the state decided to reorganize totally these colleges into one system with a statewide chancellor to provide oversight.
One of the best ideas was to give each college a distinct identity in addition to a basic curriculum.
For example, the State University at Stony Brook and the State University at Binghamton were involved in the hiring of at least one world-class faculty member to lead the identity effort to eliminate duplication.
And each college received funds to upgrade libraries and other services in addition to new buildings as needed.
These former teacher colleges were made into a better system.
Many times in the years since my participation in the mid 1960s, I have thought about how Oklahoma needed such a system and emphasis.
Gabrille W. Jones, Tulsa
