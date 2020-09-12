Letter to the Editor: New voting idea

With regard to the upcoming presidential election, discussion about the difficulty of voting during the pandemic and the controversy over mail-in voting, there seems a simple solution to me, which is probably why it won't work.
Instead of only having early voting and the actual Election Day, why not have voting the entire period of that week, Monday through Friday.
A person could vote on any of those days, or a system could be worked out for voting on certain days based on the first letter of last names.
The ballots from each day would be locked away and guarded, not to be counted until after the final day of voting.
