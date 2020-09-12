 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: New voting idea

Letter to the Editor: New voting idea

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months
Vote

With regard to the upcoming presidential election, discussion about the difficulty of voting during the pandemic and the controversy over mail-in voting, there seems a simple solution to me, which is probably why it won't work.

Instead of only having early voting and the actual Election Day, why not have voting the entire period of that week, Monday through Friday.

A person could vote on any of those days, or a system could be worked out for voting on certain days based on the first letter of last names. 

The ballots from each day would be locked away and guarded, not to be counted until after the final day of voting.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News