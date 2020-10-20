Letter to the editor: New pedestrian bridge is a step backward

The current replacement pedestrian bridge’s design, stripped down but budget-gobbling, is seriously compromised.

Funding has not been secured for desired features (lighting, benches). Forget any fishing pier. Forget shade structures!

Perhaps we just need a new design? This is becoming clear to more Tulsans.

Meanwhile, the still-standing, railroad-converted bridge “was a brilliant solution” to the shade issue, among others.

Quoting from Ann Patton’s book “The Tulsa River,” Memphis architect Roy Harrover said, “Take out the braces and build the trail underneath the structure, so people...can walk out of the sun.” We are evidently moving backward.

Because of the 1917 bridge’s unique story, as well as its proven track record (since the 1970s) as a tried-and-true popular feature of the Tulsa River Parks trail system, it should not be discarded unless a legitimately superior, affordable replacement bridge is actually on the table. So far, this is not the case.

Someone told me that the old bridge could probably be disassembled, the supports rebuilt, and then reassembled with new timber. Would this save millions?