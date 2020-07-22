The Trump administration recently attempted to ban international college students from attending online-only courses.
This diminishes our America that thrives by attracting the best minds that subsidize our local students. It is also just mean.
A seventh-generation teacher who has taught at community colleges, the Ivy League, abroad and a decade at the University of Tulsa, I love the rare leveled playing field of the classroom where effort, words, evidence and reason matter.
No one quite knows what classrooms will look like this fall, a probable mix of in-person and online courses that meet needs in a dynamic pandemic.
But by pressuring universities to offer in-person instruction, this ban puts everyone’s health more, not less, at risk.
It also violates a kindergarten rule: extend equal opportunities to all.
Last year, brilliant students from four continents brought fresh and valuable perspectives to my classrooms. We all came here as Indigenous, immigrant or refugee peoples.
Yet, international students come paying premiums to learn, serve and grow.
Who among us would deny our own history while banning bright minds the chance to lift all parties?
The ban was mean-spirited and cruel, impractical and business-backward, and counterproductive to world leadership in research and development.
Editor's Note: Benjamin Peters is the Hazel Rogers Associate Professor and Chair of Media Studies at the University of Tulsa. The Trump administration last week reversed its policy.
