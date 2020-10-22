Letter to the Editor: New bridge looks hot, out of place

The old bridge: elegant streamlined and of classic design; wood construction, shaded throughout, room for bikers, people who wanted to fish, places to sit and rest, dog-walkers, runners and pedestrians. It was a nice place to go on a hot summer day. A great place to bring out-of-town guests to enjoy a meander across the river.

The new bridge: freeway-inspired, no shade from the sun or protection from rain limiting use to only parts of the year, no design references to the beautiful shoreline or Gathering Place or the city of Tulsa (Art Deco? No; native flora, fauna nods? No; Gathering Place design features? No). It is hard to imagine what the design inspiration was for the new plan unless one has recently watched "The Jetsons."