Letter to the Editor: Never going to convince some people of election results

Several senators complained that they had thousands of angry constituents pushing them object to the Electoral College.

Their complaint was that the election was rigged, and we should have a 10- day commission to look into the election results.

That's been done by the courts and the contested states, debunked by all of the Republican election officials put in charge of verifying those results. Some of the judges were appointed by President Donald Trump.

Georgia officials counted three times with the same results. I think God almighty could come down from heaven, announce Joe Biden the winner and those same angry constituents still believe the election was rigged.

We could have a 100-day commission recount and that would not change one person's mind about who won.

