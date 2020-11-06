 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Needing to carry carry a gun openly to feel brave

We have always prided ourselves on being the home of the brave. 

Lately, it seems that some are beginning to falter. They display their lack of bravery, courage and self-confidence by carrying assault-style rifles wherever they go.

And, if that is not sufficient, they run in packs. Running in armed packs does wonders for confidence. 

Feeling fear that you must carry a firearm in public to be equal makes the firearm a badge of shame, telling everyone of your lack of security, bravery and self-confidence.

I long for the day when everyone will once again no longer be afraid to walk our streets armed only with self-confidence, courage and love for mankind.

Then we will once more be truly “the home of the brave.”

