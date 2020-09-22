Letter to the Editor: Needing an informed electorate

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While our national Founders were aware the grand American experiment in democracy depended heavily on a well informed electorate, it is doubtful they could imagine the election of our current president?

Until his nomination in 2015, Donald J. Trump’s scandalous and very public, personal and business lives rightly prevented him from ever being nominated, or even seriously considered, or appointed to a single local, state or national political office.

Nor was he ever named to any executive-level leadership office or position outside the Trump organization.

How, then, was he elected president?

Simply speaking, the Founders were right: An informed electorate is key to democracy’s survival.

Consider this statement in a recent letter to the editor, “And yet Trump has accomplished more domestically and internationally than almost any other president.”

Winston Churchill once told the British Parliament the Achilles' heel of American democracy could be found simply by “talking to one of their average voters for 10 minutes.”

Sadly, he was right!