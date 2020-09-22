 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Needing an informed electorate

Letter to the Editor: Needing an informed electorate

{{featured_button_text}}
Trump heats up culture war in appeal to Wisconsin voters

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Central Wisconsin Airport, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Mosinee, Wis.

 Evan Vucci

While our national Founders were aware the grand American experiment in democracy depended heavily on a well informed electorate, it is doubtful they could imagine the election of our current president?

Until his nomination in 2015, Donald J. Trump’s scandalous and very public, personal and business lives rightly prevented him from ever being nominated, or even seriously considered, or appointed to a single local, state or national political office.

Nor was he ever named to any executive-level leadership office or position outside the Trump organization.

How, then, was he elected president?

Simply speaking, the Founders were right: An informed electorate is key to democracy’s survival.

Consider this statement in a recent letter to the editor, “And yet Trump has accomplished more domestically and internationally than almost any other president.”

Winston Churchill once told the British Parliament the Achilles' heel of American democracy could be found simply by “talking to one of their average voters for 10 minutes.”

Sadly, he was right!

Gary Peer, Jenks

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News