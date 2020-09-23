 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Need to go back to school

TPS FIRST DAY

Michael Hendricks teaches his fifth-grade English Language Arts class virtually from his classroom at Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

Here are a few reasons I want to go back to school. 

I want to see my friends and see my teachers. Going back would help us learn better.

I want to go back to humanities. 

Some things I need are a schedule and place to put my stuff. I also need a strict teacher to keep me in line. 

I also need that harder level of work.

Brooks Gregory, fifth grader, Eisenhower International School. 

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

