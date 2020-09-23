Letter to the Editor: Need to go back to school

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here are a few reasons I want to go back to school.

I want to see my friends and see my teachers. Going back would help us learn better.

I want to go back to humanities.

Some things I need are a schedule and place to put my stuff. I also need a strict teacher to keep me in line.

I also need that harder level of work.

Brooks Gregory, fifth grader, Eisenhower International School.

