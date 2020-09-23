Letter to the Editor: Need to go back to school

Here are a few reasons I want to go back to school.
I want to see my friends and see my teachers. Going back would help us learn better.
I want to go back to humanities.
Some things I need are a schedule and place to put my stuff. I also need a strict teacher to keep me in line.
I also need that harder level of work.
Brooks Gregory, fifth grader, Eisenhower International School.
