As much as we would like to change the fact that the horrific practice of slavery was allowed in the U.S., we cannot.
Removing monuments of the Confederate leaders and generals does not erase history. It merely means that we choose not to honor those who fought to preserve slavery in America with statues and monuments on public property.
It is a symbolic step towards fulfilling the ideals of America, that "all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, among these life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."
It is a symbolic step towards "one nation with liberty and justice for all."
We need more than symbolic steps, but symbols are important.
It is way past time to take this step.
Naomi Mendus, Sapulpa
