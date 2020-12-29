Letter to the Editor: Need for constitutional amendment regarding presidential elections

I hope that I will not be judged too presumptuous by questioning the wisdom and judgment of the brilliant minds of our U.S. Supreme Court.

However, I pride myself in possessing at least a normal amount of common sense, which seem to be lacking in the court's decision on the voter fraud case brought by Texas.

I am fully cognizant it is the province of the states to set the rules for choosing the presidential candidates of their own state.

I have no quarrel with this, up to a point.

However, since the president is president of all states, I find it ridiculous to find that one state should have no "cognizable interest" in how another state chooses its candidate, as stated in their decision.

If you, like me, have no precise understanding of this term, I am including a definition.

The adjective "cognizable" has two distinct, and unrelated, applications within the field of law. A cognizable claim or controversy is one that meets the basic criteria of viability for being tried or adjudicated before a particular tribunal.

Still confused? So am I.

So, let's ignore that and settle for just the term "interest."