Letter to the Editor: NBA playoffs brought dad and son together

In 2020, I was very thankful for NBA coming back. Watching basketball really comforted me in this year.

Basketball brings me and my dad together. Supporting our Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs was a great experience that ended pretty sadly, but it was great to watch.

The way the NBA kept my favorite players safe was great.

Not having a mom, I have a fantastic dad, and this brought us closer together through this tough, stressful year.

