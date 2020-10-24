 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Mykey Arthrell's vision is positive, forward-looking

We have received four pieces of election mail for the Tulsa City Council District 5 City Council seat. Two mailers (from Mykey Arthrell) are positive and spoke about what Arthrell sees as the challenges and opportunities for Tulsa. The other two pieces of mail (from the other candidate) were negative and fearmongering, without explaining how he will represent and support the residents of District 5.

The choice for residents of District 5 appears to be one looking forward to the challenges and helping us toward a brighter future or cowering in the dark and being afraid of the world around us.

Arthrell wants us to be healthy and return to an open, growing and friendly city. He wants to work with all affected groups in Tulsa towards community safety and prosperity.

From the other candidate’s mailers, it appears he wishes you to look over your shoulder, be afraid and not work together to build a better community.

The vote is easy to make, Arthrell will move us forward and not huddle in the dark. The other, I'm not sure what he can do.

Sandy Dial, Tulsa

