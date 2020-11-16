Letter to the Editor; MyHealth Access Network solution to health care data access

COVID-19 cases are surging across the state. As we search for ways to combat COVID-19, accurate health data is crucial to saving lives.

Early in the pandemic, test results could take weeks to be returned, causing a critical delay in the identification of outbreaks.

Efficient, widespread access to health data was sorely needed, and thankfully, there is a viable, Oklahoma-based solution: Non-profit MyHealth Access Network, one of the premier health information exchanges in the country.

MyHealth was established by a grassroots coalition of health care stakeholders across Oklahoma to securely and efficiently share electronic health records.

Members include health care providers, first responders, health insurance companies, pharmacies, tribal health systems, public health agencies and more.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma funded the Oklahoma Heath Recovery Program to provide MyHealth’s portal to all qualified providers and first responders who applied. Through the grant, four health systems, five clinics, and a hospice provider have gained access to MyHealth, with additional applications pending.