Letter to the editor: My prayer for this election, God's will be done

Thy will be done

I said a little prayer today.

I asked God to elect the man who can lead this country out of the terrible situation we are experiencing.

I asked him to elect the man who will set us on the road to once again be the type of nation he would be proud of.

We often hear “God Bless America,” but I am sure he prefers to bless the world. I asked that he instill in the hearts of the voting masses a message to vote the right man to lead us down the path which he has chosen.

Whether that path be peace and prosperity, or hate and continued misery, only he can tell.

I am fairly confident that many people reading this are certain I am talking about their candidate. And that only their candidate will take us where we want to be. And that the other candidate will surely destroy this nation.

I cannot and will not try to speak for God. But my faith and love for him assures that come Nov. 3, he will let us know if we are deserving of his grace.

William Luther, Broken Arrow

