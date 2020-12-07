Letter to the Editor: Most Oklahomans would comply with a mask mandate

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s campaign boldly promoted his pro-life stance, yet each day Oklahomans are unnecessarily dying because of his inaction.

Pleading with people to wear a mask is not working; we need a mandate.

For those fighting cancer, being told to “just stay home” is not realistic.

Even if some are fortunate to have sick leave or disability so they can be home, what about their spouses? Their children? The grandparents who help out?

Could everyone in your household stop all interaction with the outside world? Is that a reasonable request so others can avoid masks?

Some say, “Only God knows when it’s our time. We can’t stop living.” No one is asking for that.

We are asking for precautions that would allow greater freedom for us all.

For those who are religious, our faith is not diminished by taking care of those around us; it’s what we’re called to do.

We don’t drive 120 mph because we know it endangers people. We certainly wouldn’t try to defend that behavior with an argument that reckless driving doesn’t always result in death, blithely offering the trooper skewed statistics alongside the highway.