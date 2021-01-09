Letter to the Editor: Most of Oklahoma's congressional delegation ought to resign

Article II of the U.S. Constitution states, “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct.”

The Constitution gives Congress no authority to decide who a state’s electors should be.

Judges — including Donald Trump-appointed magistrates — found no significant voter fraud in some 60 court cases. Courts are the organizations our democratic system makes responsible for finding facts and applying law.

Before the invasion of the U.S. Capitol, five of Oklahoma’s seven Congress delegation members announced their intentions to vacate the electoral and popular vote in the recent presidential election.

They gave aid and comfort to the insurrectionists. They planned to overthrow the government of the United States, and the insurgents served as the violent force for this coup.

After the insurgents stormed the Capitol’s chambers, six of the state’s congressional delegation members voted to thwart the voters’ will and sought to overthrow America’s rightfully elected government.

Article III states treason consists of making war against the United States or giving aid and comfort to the nation’s enemies.