Letter to the Editor: More Trump fairy dust on Sudan agreement

I'm reading this headline: "Sudan agrees to recognize Israel" (Oct. 24). This is more President Donald Trump fairy dust.

The real wording of the agreement says that the Sudanese Parliament will author an agreement to recognize Israel. Such a parliament doesn't presently exist.

Since a coup overturned the former leader of Sudan a year ago, no formal governing body has been appointed or elected in Sudan.

It is admirable that the nation of Sudan is attempting to make a more full embrace of the world community.

There are complex economic motivations that encourage Sudan to offer reparations for terrorist-related violence against Americans.

But there is still a strong Islamist influence within the corridors of Sudanese political power that won't necessarily welcome a fraternal relationship with Israel.

And those Islamist factions will very likely secure places in whatever future parliament may be formed that must approve of Israeli recognition.

This headline might (hopefully) be appropriate a year or two from now, but it amounts to little more than political grandstanding today.