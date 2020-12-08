Letter to the Editor: More resources for people experiencing homelessness needed

Homelessness is a complex social problem with a variety of underlying economic and social factors.

Some of those factors are poverty, lack of affordable housing, the uncertain physical and mental health, addictions, community and family breakdown.

The different factors talked about, in varying the combinations, help contribute to duration, frequency, and any type of homelessness.

Homelessness happens to all age groups and is not something new.

Since homelessness is such a big social problem people all over the world are dealing with, you would think there would be more resources provided to it.

Even though there are housing plans and shelters for people experiencing homelessness, the amount of resources for an everyday life is not always available.

Because of this, the numbers of people experiencing homelessness has increased tremendously.

Lauren Bridgewater, Glenpool

