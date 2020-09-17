Letter to the Editor: Missing outrage against Trump's downplaying of pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the interviews recently released by journalist Bob Woodward, we hear Donald Trump confessing that he has been lying to the country about the severity of the COVID-19 virus.

These recordings are indisputable evidence that, through his deception, the president is responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans.

It is an unimaginable tragedy wrought by the incompetence, indifference and immorality of a man unfit for his office.

Even now, while the U.S. is enduring 40,000 new cases and 1,000 deaths daily from the coronavirus, Trump is conducting rallies where his supporters are shoulder-to-shoulder and maskless.

Because he has had no national plan to control this pandemic, our economy has been ravaged, unemployment is widespread, and our children cannot safely go to school.

Moreover, there is no end in sight.

Drs. Ezekiel Emanuel and Anthony Fauci predict that this catastrophe will continue at least through the end of 2021.

Yet, where is the outrage at the treachery of Trump?

Where are Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford and the rest of the Republican caucus?