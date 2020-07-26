It may be a long summer without Oktoberfest to tell me it is over and to get ready for winter.
This could have been so much easier if we had worn masks, practiced social distancing (social separation) and exhibited some patience on seeing friends and family.
Now we face a winter without beer and brats enjoyed with 60,000 of our closest friends.
Wearing a mask should not be political, just practical, very practical, as we work to get ahead of a fall and winter flu and COVID-19 season without Oktoberfest lifting our spirits (and mugs) first.
Please just put on a mask; do us all a favor and help prevent a fever.
