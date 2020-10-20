 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Missing era of decency in politics

John McCain

Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., makes remarks as his wife Cindy McCain and mother Roberta McCain listen during a rally in Downingtown, Pa., Thursday, Oct. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

I was recently reminded of an exchange between the late Sen. John McCain and a supporter at a town hall in Michigan when I was a high school student.

Confronted with words of vitriol and slander against then-Sen. Barack Obama, McCain quietly, but confidently, assured the constituent and the crowd that, in fact, Obama was a decent man and not someone to be feared, even if they disagreed fundamentally about the role and practice of government in America.

On a near-daily basis, I am confronted by a President in Donald Trump that beckons me to reflect on McCain's remarkable leadership: a patriot, a servant, and a decent man with whom I happened to disagree frequently.

I long for a day when I can think about the U.S. president as someone with an ounce of moral fiber and decency.

One who models servanthood over self-centeredness. One who exhibits compassion and empathy over vitriol and baseless attacks against women, minorities and those that happen to disagree with him.

One who calls us, as patriotic Americans like McCain, to value our differences, not as weaknesses, but as strengths.

I am a millennial living in Oklahoma who longs for a president that unites the United States of America.

Kyle Miller-Shawnee, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

