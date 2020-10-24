Letter to the editor: Minority policy gap is meaningless

"Diversity gap" was the headline in the Oct 18 Tulsa World. The first sentence began: "Minorities are underrepresented on three of the largest law enforcement agencies in the Tulsa area, according to the Tulsa World survey, while smaller agencies say their size is a challenge in recruiting a force representative of the community."

So what? A police force is comprised of human beings who have met the standards and criteria of the job description. Nothing in the qualifications has anything to do with color or race. Or they should not!

You either have the right stuff or you don't. The citizens deserve the best qualified men and women to protect them and uphold the law.

We need to hear and read encouraging and positive words that a career in law enforcement is a proud and worthwhile profession. This attitude starts in the home, school, church and in community leaders and elected officials. At all levels, respect for the law should be ingrained in us.

Are we looking at obstacles that prevent those to even consider the law enforcement profession much less helping those interested in qualifying? Look at people as human beings without regard to race or color.

There is something here for all of us. Get involved.