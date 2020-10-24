 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Minority policy gap is meaningless

Letter to the editor: Minority policy gap is meaningless

{{featured_button_text}}

"Diversity gap" was the headline in the Oct 18 Tulsa World. The first sentence began: "Minorities are underrepresented on three of the largest law enforcement agencies in the Tulsa area, according to the Tulsa World survey, while smaller agencies say their size is a challenge in recruiting a force representative of the community."

So what? A police force is comprised of human beings who have met the standards and criteria of the job description. Nothing in the qualifications has anything to do with color or race. Or they should not!

You either have the right stuff or you don't. The citizens deserve the best qualified men and women to protect them and uphold the law.

We need to hear and read encouraging and positive words that a career in law enforcement is a proud and worthwhile profession. This attitude starts in the home, school, church and in community leaders and elected officials. At all levels, respect for the law should be ingrained in us.

Are we looking at obstacles that prevent those to even consider the law enforcement profession much less helping those interested in qualifying? Look at people as human beings without regard to race or color.

There is something here for all of us. Get involved.

Bill Flynn, Tulsa

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor: I'm with Biden
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: I'm with Biden

I think Trump panicked and froze under pressure of the pandemic. Instead of being a manager of experts, he interfered with our medical response. When Trump didn’t strongly endorse medical advice, the virus got a head start spreading through our population. He may have personally increased the spread of it through the government as well. In other words, he made it worse!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News