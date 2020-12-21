Letter to the Editor: Military service comes with a price

Veterans truly embody the best aspects of what it means to be an American: selfless service for people you will never meet, or indomitable courage under some of the most extreme conditions that a human being could experience.

These are only a few values represented by these brave women and men.

However, this willingness to serve comes at a price, scars that cannot be seen with trauma that cannot be understood.

This is why I hope and pray that for those who find this holiday season to be harder to bear than expected, it is imperative that you seek help!

Sometimes, help can be as simple as finding a willing ear to listen from someone who understands the invisible scars that civilians simply cannot.

For that, I can say that the kindhearted folks at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 577 near downtown are a cut above the rest. It provides a safe, accommodating environment.

But sometimes things are not as simple as an ear willing to listen.

The Department of Veterans Affairs reports that veterans are 50% more likely to commit suicide then the average American. Those numbers are only going up.