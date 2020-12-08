Letter to the Editor: Military could play more of a role in pandemic

Regarding the letter "Military could play a bigger role in public health protection" (Oct. 31), this gave the smartest suggestion I have heard.

It would also take a load off a lot of our current medical staff who are exhausted and hospitals that are nearly full. Something needs to happen soon.

I'm very disappointed with Gov. Kevin Stitt. He pushed everything off on our mayor. I voted for him but would not do it again.

I would be glad to see the writer of that letter run for governor. We need a strong, experienced leader for the betterment of the people and our state.

Thank you for the letter. Here's hoping someone will pay attention and get something started. This would help the people and the military.

Myrna Thompson, Sand Springs

