Letter to the Editor: Military could play a bigger role in public health protection

The following ideas could be added to the next raid on our treasury in the name of COVID-19.

Plan for an inflatable annex to each of our hospitals that will allow for more bed space to meet surge requirements.

This would be like the air-inflatable U.S. Army mobile army surgical hospital use for field hospitals. Prepare connection sites on exterior walls to be used as parking spaces adjacent to existing hospital buildings.

Then when the surge demands it, use these parking spaces as the base area for the air-inflatable bedding annex. These could provide secure individual rooms for pandemic treatment.

Have the Department of Defense establish mobile testing teams for the city, suburb and rural areas to provide periodic free walk-through exams.

This would require special expandable vans with built-in sensing/testing equipment that would travel to predesignated sites.

The U.S. reserve and active forces could do this as part of their training programs. The patients could walk in one end and come out with a no-cost diagnostics DVD to take to their primary care doctors.