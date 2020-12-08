Letter to the Editor: Mental health needs often overlooked

Tulsa is flooded with a population of citizens who are mentally ill. This population of people are continuing to be treated unfairly due to their mental illness.

The lack of safety and capacity in our facilities makes the stay for the client unbearable at times.

Mental health workers are often overworked and underpaid leading to unsafe measures in these facilities.

The Tulsa community has been trying to come up with ways to make the stay for a client in an in-patient facility more bearable, but these needs have not yet been met.

These times are very challenging for many people. Mental health is a mainstream subject often overlooked.

If we could make patients feel more comfortable for their mental health issues, our community would be a better place.

Jenna Nixon, Tulsa

